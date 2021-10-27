Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €120.63 ($141.92).

FRA:SY1 opened at €118.20 ($139.06) on Tuesday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a fifty day moving average of €119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €115.32.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

