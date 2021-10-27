SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.38.

RCKT opened at $29.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 179,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

