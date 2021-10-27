SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $6.56 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.72.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.78.

SIVB opened at $745.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $609.59 and a 200-day moving average of $576.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $264.60 and a 12-month high of $759.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

