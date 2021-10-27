Suzanne M. Grafton Sells 3,401 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total value of $1,038,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:KSU traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $304.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,796. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.91.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 37,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1,923.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.