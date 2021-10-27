Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $745,000 Position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 75,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurora Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

