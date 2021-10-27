Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Xencor were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Xencor in the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Xencor by 46.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.92 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XNCR shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

