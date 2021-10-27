Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 20,174 Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGNS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 55.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

DGNS stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

