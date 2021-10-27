Susquehanna Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $93.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STX. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $88.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.08. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

