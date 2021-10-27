Superior Group of Companies (SGC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $130.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.95 million. On average, analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

