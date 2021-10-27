Super Zero Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $54.02 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $54.02 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 629,132,194 coins and its circulating supply is 332,349,719 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

