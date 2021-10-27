Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $54,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 13,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $560,600.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $5,650,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Sunrun by 34.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sunrun by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $1,205,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $54.04. 330,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.72. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

