Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 3,181.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 85.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 804.6% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 57,370 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $42.57.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.