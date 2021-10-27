Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.94. 1,036,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,373. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.69. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $209.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sun Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.43.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

