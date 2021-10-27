Strix Group (LON:KETL) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock.

KETL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 378 ($4.94).

Shares of LON:KETL opened at GBX 283 ($3.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £584.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40. Strix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 209.50 ($2.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 353.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 320.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.68%.

In other news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £3,575,000 ($4,670,760.39).

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

