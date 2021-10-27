Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 96,713 Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $191,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAYW stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 127,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $2,942,782.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,194,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,683 shares of company stock worth $11,801,394.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

