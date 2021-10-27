Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 96,713 Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter worth $6,421,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Hayward by 3.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,506,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $267,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,194,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,683 shares of company stock worth $11,801,394 over the last ninety days.

HAYW opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

