Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.34 Million Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 78,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.58. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

