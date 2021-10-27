Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

