Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,052 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

