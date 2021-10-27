Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 10,575 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241,540 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth $47,132,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 47.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,423,000 after acquiring an additional 954,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 182,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 25.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 352,122 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LADR opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 100.81, a current ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.09 and a beta of 2.19.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

