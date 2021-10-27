Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 32.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

PPLT stock opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $122.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.05.

