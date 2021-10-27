Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 32.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.29.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $728.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $764.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $717.83. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

