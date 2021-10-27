Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 454 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1,280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOMP opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.42. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76.

