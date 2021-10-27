Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 15,422 Shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 502.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 48,665 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NUEM opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37.

