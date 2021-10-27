State Street Corp Grows Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $785,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,973,000 after purchasing an additional 50,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,399,000 after acquiring an additional 206,414 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,116,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,911,000 after acquiring an additional 83,050 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,864 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,336,000 after acquiring an additional 44,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,819 shares of company stock valued at $42,761,998 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $184.23 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $184.99. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

