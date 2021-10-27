Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0094 on Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 27th. Starbase has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $972,545.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 51.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00049367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.99 or 0.00209633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00097943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.