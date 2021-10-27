Stamina Capital Management LP Sells 26,520 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Stamina Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,520 shares during the period. Elastic comprises approximately 2.4% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stamina Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Elastic worth $16,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.37.

ESTC stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,153. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.40. Elastic has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,777.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total value of $19,252,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 752,490 shares of company stock worth $125,566,320. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

