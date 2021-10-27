Stamina Capital Management LP Makes New $251,000 Investment in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. FIGS accounts for 0.0% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIGS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,420,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,349,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,793,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,244,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

Shares of FIGS traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,137. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.21. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

