Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $83.23

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.23 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 83.64 ($1.09). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 83.05 ($1.09), with a volume of 771,840 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36. The company has a market capitalization of £457.51 million and a PE ratio of 13.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.23.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

