St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,515.88 ($19.81).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,837 ($24.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

Shares of STJ stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,582.50 ($20.68). The company had a trading volume of 654,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,124. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,578.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,485.14. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,697 ($22.17). The stock has a market cap of £8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.