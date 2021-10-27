S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STBA. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an outperform rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.82 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $29.63 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.