SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.05% of SS&C Technologies worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,504 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,988,000 after acquiring an additional 501,108 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,993,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,313,000 after acquiring an additional 374,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,459,000 after acquiring an additional 373,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $79.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

