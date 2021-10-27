Springhouse Capital Management LP Takes Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. iQIYI makes up approximately 1.3% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 1.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. 118,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,858,633. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.82.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IQ shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.58.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

