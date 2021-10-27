Springhouse Capital Management LP Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 6.8% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 153,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $170.52. 204,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,228,371. The firm has a market cap of $463.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day moving average of $197.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. CLSA cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

