SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

