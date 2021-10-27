Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.89

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and traded as high as $5.30. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 12,095 shares.

DALXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.39.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

