Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Shares of SBSI traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,248. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southside Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Southside Bancshares worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

