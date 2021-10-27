Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Issues Earnings Results

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

SFST traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. 24,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $56.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

