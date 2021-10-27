South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Shares of SPFI stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $457.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

SPFI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

