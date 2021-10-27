Softcat (LON:SCT) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCT. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80).

Softcat stock opened at GBX 2,052 ($26.81) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Softcat has a 12-month low of GBX 1,082 ($14.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.41). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,096.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,932.60. The company has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 45.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 34.90 ($0.46) dividend. This is a positive change from Softcat’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

