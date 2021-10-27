Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Position Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,853 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,952,000 after buying an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,194 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 583,378 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 647,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,637,000 after purchasing an additional 375,536 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

NYSE:SQM opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

