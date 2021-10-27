Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Short Interest Down 97.4% in October

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the September 30th total of 514,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DNAB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,293. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 50.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 100,052.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 100,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 100,052 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.