SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.21

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.21 and traded as high as C$35.99. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$35.48, with a volume of 387,128 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.23 billion and a PE ratio of -9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.21.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.930545 earnings per share for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

