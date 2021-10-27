Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SOT.UN shares. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of TSE:SOT.UN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 82,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,310. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$350.35 million and a PE ratio of 7.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

