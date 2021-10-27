SkyWest (SKYW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $656.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.50 million. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SKYW stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SkyWest stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of SkyWest worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

