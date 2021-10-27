Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will announce sales of $9.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.28 million. Skylight Health Group posted sales of $2.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year sales of $32.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $32.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.60 million, with estimates ranging from $42.50 million to $44.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skylight Health Group.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Skylight Health Group had a negative net margin of 63.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLHG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Skylight Health Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Skylight Health Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLHG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLHG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,935. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $112.78 million and a PE ratio of -15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Skylight Health Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc engages in the operation of a proprietary electronic health record system. It offers primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and subscription-based telemedicine service It operates through the United States and Canada segments. The company was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

