Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SKLZ. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

SKLZ opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $902,542.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578 over the last 90 days. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Skillz by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 481,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Skillz by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 227,007 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Skillz by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,636,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

