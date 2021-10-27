SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Sets New 12-Month High at $228.17

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $228.17 and last traded at $227.84, with a volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,448 shares of company stock worth $12,809,737 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after acquiring an additional 624,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,097,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,077,000 after acquiring an additional 241,757 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,113,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 746.0% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

