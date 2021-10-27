Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Simpson Manufacturing has decreased its dividend payment by 11.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Simpson Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.04. 163,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,926. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

