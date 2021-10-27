Simon Hayes Purchases 20,000 Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) insider Simon Hayes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.58) per share, for a total transaction of £177,200 ($231,512.93).

Simon Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Simon Hayes bought 7,273 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, for a total transaction of £65,966.11 ($86,185.15).

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock opened at GBX 882 ($11.52) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 897.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 900.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 774 ($10.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 928 ($12.12).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

